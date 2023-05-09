Natures Sunshine Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Natures Sunshine Products NATR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natures Sunshine Products beat estimated earnings by 2400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $1.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natures Sunshine Products's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.10 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.06 0.03 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 100.26M 103.07M 92.05M 109.90M Revenue Actual 102.75M 104.51M 104.16M 110.49M

To track all earnings releases for Natures Sunshine Products visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.