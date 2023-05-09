Natures Sunshine Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Natures Sunshine Products NATR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Natures Sunshine Products beat estimated earnings by 2400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was down $1.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Natures Sunshine Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|-0.06
|0.03
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|100.26M
|103.07M
|92.05M
|109.90M
|Revenue Actual
|102.75M
|104.51M
|104.16M
|110.49M
To track all earnings releases for Natures Sunshine Products visit their earnings calendar here.
