Recap: Electromed Q3 Earnings

Electromed ELMD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Electromed beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $1.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electromed's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.11 0.01 0.04 0.07 Revenue Estimate 11.05M 10.70M 10.60M 10.19M Revenue Actual 11.73M 10.66M 11.27M 10.14M

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.11 0.01 0.04 0.07 Revenue Estimate 11.05M 10.70M 10.60M 10.19M Revenue Actual 11.73M 10.66M 11.27M 10.14M

To track all earnings releases for Electromed visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.