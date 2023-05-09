Recap: Electromed Q3 Earnings

Electromed ELMD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Electromed beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $1.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 5.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Electromed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.01
|0.04
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|11.05M
|10.70M
|10.60M
|10.19M
|Revenue Actual
|11.73M
|10.66M
|11.27M
|10.14M
