Recap: ESS Tech Q1 Earnings

ESS Tech GWH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

ESS Tech beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $372 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.73% increase in the share price the next day.

