Recap: Invesco Mortgage Capital Q1 Earnings

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Invesco Mortgage Capital beat estimated earnings by 74.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was down $24.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invesco Mortgage Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.94 0.87 0.9 EPS Actual 1.46 1.39 1.40 1.2 Revenue Estimate 51.25M 46.77M 43.30M 46.63M Revenue Actual 25.86M 31.72M 41.10M 44.28M

