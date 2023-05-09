Recap: Invesco Mortgage Capital Q1 Earnings

Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Invesco Mortgage Capital beat estimated earnings by 74.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was down $24.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Invesco Mortgage Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.94
|0.87
|0.9
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|1.39
|1.40
|1.2
|Revenue Estimate
|51.25M
|46.77M
|43.30M
|46.63M
|Revenue Actual
|25.86M
|31.72M
|41.10M
|44.28M
