Six Flags Gets Price Target Bumps From Analysts After Upbeat Q1 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2023 8:11 AM | 1 min read
Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Six Flags reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $142.19 million, beating the consensus of $132.56 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.84), beating the estimate of $(0.85).

Six Flags shares rose 18.6% to close at $26.62 on Monday, but lost 1% in today’s pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Six Flags after the company reported quarterly results.

  • Citigroup raised the price target on Six Flags from $26 to $29. Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Neutral rating on the stock.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Six Flags price target from $29 to $31. Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Yeh maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett, meanwhile, reiterated Six Flags Entertainment with a Buy and maintained a $32 price target.

 

Read More: Investor Optimism Improves Ahead Of Inflation Data

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

