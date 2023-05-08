Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Chubb 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chubb CB has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.21%. Currently, Chubb has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In CB: If an investor had bought $1000 of CB stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,721.13 today based on a price of $199.49 for CB at the time of writing.

Chubb's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.