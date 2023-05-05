AMC Enter Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

AMC Enter Hldgs AMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 07:52 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMC Enter Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $168.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMC Enter Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.24 -0.19 -0.63 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.20 -0.20 -0.52 Revenue Estimate 977.67M 961.09M 1.16B 736.23M Revenue Actual 990.90M 968.40M 1.17B 785.70M

To track all earnings releases for AMC Enter Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.