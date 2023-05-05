AMC Enter Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

AMC Enter Hldgs AMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 07:52 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMC Enter Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $168.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMC Enter Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-0.63
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|977.67M
|961.09M
|1.16B
|736.23M
|Revenue Actual
|990.90M
|968.40M
|1.17B
|785.70M
To track all earnings releases for AMC Enter Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
