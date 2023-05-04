Recap: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ligand Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 156.18%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was down $1.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.43
|0.43
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.31
|1.03
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|46.64M
|38.28M
|37.73M
|34.21M
|Revenue Actual
|50.38M
|66.09M
|57.42M
|45.69M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ligand Pharmaceuticals management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.6 and $4.75 per share.
