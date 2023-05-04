Recap: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 156.18%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was down $1.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.43 0.43 0.66 EPS Actual 1.36 1.31 1.03 0.76 Revenue Estimate 46.64M 38.28M 37.73M 34.21M Revenue Actual 50.38M 66.09M 57.42M 45.69M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.6 and $4.75 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Ligand Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

