Targa Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Targa Resources TRGP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Targa Resources missed estimated earnings by 97.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $1.4.

Revenue was down $438.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Targa Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.22 1.07 0.86 EPS Actual 1.38 0.84 1.61 0.06 Revenue Estimate 6.01B 6.86B 5.87B 4.87B Revenue Actual 4.55B 5.36B 6.06B 4.96B

