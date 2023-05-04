Targa Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Targa Resources TRGP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Targa Resources missed estimated earnings by 97.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $1.4.
Revenue was down $438.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Targa Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|1.22
|1.07
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.38
|0.84
|1.61
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|6.01B
|6.86B
|5.87B
|4.87B
|Revenue Actual
|4.55B
|5.36B
|6.06B
|4.96B
