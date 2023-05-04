Recap: Wheaton Precious Metals Q1 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wheaton Precious Metals missed estimated earnings by 7.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.231 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was down $92.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wheaton Precious Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.250
|0.220
|0.35
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.229
|0.208
|0.33
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|255.50M
|230.90M
|295.59M
|310.70M
|Revenue Actual
|236.05M
|218.84M
|302.92M
|307.24M
