BorgWarner Shares Tumble Despite Strong Q1 Sales, Expansion Plans For Seneca Facility Announced

BorgWarner Inc BWA reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $4.18 billion, beating the consensus of $4.15 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $1.09 (+3.8%) missed the analyst consensus of $1.11.

While strength in Organic sales (+12%Y/Y) bolstered quarterly performance, the earnings miss was primarily owing to inflationary impacts on cost, higher R&D investment in the company's electrification portfolio, and the effect of lower industry production in China.

Air Management segment sales, the most significant revenue contributor, totaled $1.98 billion (+11.9% Y/Y).

Gross profit remained flat on year $750 million; gross margin contracted 150 basis points to 17.9%.

The operating income decreased by 3.4% Y/Y to $340 million.

BorgWarner held $950 million in cash and equivalents as of quarter-end.

The company plans to expand its Seneca, South Carolina production facility, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the company's battery module and pack production in the U.S.

Dividend: On April 27, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 1, 2023.

Outlook : BorgWarner sees FY23 sales of $17.1 billion to $17.9 billion (prior view $16.7 billion -$17.5 billion) versus the Street view of $17.23 billion.

The company expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $4.60 to $5.15 (previous view $4.50 - $5.00), against the consensus of $4.88.

Electric vehicle sales in FY23 are expected to grow from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, up significantly from $870 million in 2022.

The company's total 2023 eProduct sales are expected to be between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion.

Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 8.59% at $42.47 on the last check Thursday.

