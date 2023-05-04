ñol


BorgWarner Shares Tumble Despite Strong Q1 Sales, Expansion Plans For Seneca Facility Announced

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
BorgWarner Inc BWA reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $4.18 billion, beating the consensus of $4.15 billion.

  • Adjusted EPS of $1.09 (+3.8%) missed the analyst consensus of $1.11.
  • While strength in Organic sales (+12%Y/Y) bolstered quarterly performance, the earnings miss was primarily owing to inflationary impacts on cost, higher R&D investment in the company's electrification portfolio, and the effect of lower industry production in China.
  • Air Management segment sales, the most significant revenue contributor, totaled $1.98 billion (+11.9% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit remained flat on year $750 million; gross margin contracted 150 basis points to 17.9%.
  • The operating income decreased by 3.4% Y/Y to $340 million.
  • BorgWarner held $950 million in cash and equivalents as of quarter-end. 
  • The company plans to expand its Seneca, South Carolina production facility, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the company's battery module and pack production in the U.S.
  • Dividend: On April 27, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 1, 2023.
  • Outlook: BorgWarner sees FY23 sales of $17.1 billion to $17.9 billion (prior view $16.7 billion -$17.5 billion) versus the Street view of $17.23 billion.
  • The company expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $4.60 to $5.15 (previous view $4.50 - $5.00), against the consensus of $4.88.
  • Electric vehicle sales in FY23 are expected to grow from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, up significantly from $870 million in 2022. 
  • The company's total 2023 eProduct sales are expected to be between $2.3 billion and $2.6 billion.

Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 8.59% at $42.47 on the last check Thursday.

Now Read: Bill Ackman Warns No Regional Bank Can Survive Current Crisis: 'Running Out Of Time To Fix The Problem'

 

