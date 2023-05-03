$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.86%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion.

Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $326.83 today based on a price of $636.92 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

