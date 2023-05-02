Livent: Q1 Earnings Insights

Livent LTHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Livent beat estimated earnings by 53.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $110.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Livent's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.29 0.14 EPS Actual 0.40 0.41 0.37 0.21 Revenue Estimate 239.83M 252.72M 208.44M 140.15M Revenue Actual 219.40M 231.60M 218.70M 143.50M

