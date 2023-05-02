Livent: Q1 Earnings Insights

Livent LTHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Livent beat estimated earnings by 53.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $110.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Livent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.40
|0.29
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.41
|0.37
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|239.83M
|252.72M
|208.44M
|140.15M
|Revenue Actual
|219.40M
|231.60M
|218.70M
|143.50M
To track all earnings releases for Livent visit their earnings calendar here.
