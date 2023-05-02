Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q1 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular LMAT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LeMaitre Vascular beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $7.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.28
|0.26
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.25
|0.29
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|40.99M
|40.06M
|41.45M
|38.75M
|Revenue Actual
|40.95M
|39.03M
|42.11M
|39.56M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
LeMaitre Vascular management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $1.14 and $1.28 per share.
