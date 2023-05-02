Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q1 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular LMAT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $7.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LeMaitre Vascular's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.28 0.26 0.28 EPS Actual 0.25 0.25 0.29 0.27 Revenue Estimate 40.99M 40.06M 41.45M 38.75M Revenue Actual 40.95M 39.03M 42.11M 39.56M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $1.14 and $1.28 per share.

To track all earnings releases for LeMaitre Vascular visit their earnings calendar here.

