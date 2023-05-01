Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Rockwell Automation Stock In The Last 10 Years

Rockwell Automation ROK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.41%. Currently, Rockwell Automation has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion.
Buying $1000 In ROK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ROK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,285.12 today based on a price of $283.21 for ROK at the time of writing.
Rockwell Automation's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
