$100 Invested In Moody's 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Moody's MCO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.86%. Currently, Moody's has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion.

Buying $100 In MCO: If an investor had bought $100 of MCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $515.00 today based on a price of $313.07 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moody's's Performance Over Last 10 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

