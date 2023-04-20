Recap: Glacier Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Glacier Bancorp GBCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Glacier Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $637 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.73
|0.69
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.72
|0.69
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|215.52M
|209.13M
|195.97M
|186.98M
|Revenue Actual
|204.06M
|205.33M
|193.44M
|185.56M
