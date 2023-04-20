Recap: Glacier Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Glacier Bancorp GBCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Glacier Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $637 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.73 0.69 0.61 EPS Actual 0.72 0.72 0.69 0.61 Revenue Estimate 215.52M 209.13M 195.97M 186.98M Revenue Actual 204.06M 205.33M 193.44M 185.56M

