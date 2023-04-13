$1000 Invested In Waste Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.85%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In WM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,001.32 today based on a price of $166.83 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.