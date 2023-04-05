The market mood appears to have turned defensive as traders shift their attention back to economic data, given the implication they can have on rates. Futures trading suggests that the major averages could extend their losses on Wednesday.

Cues From Tuesday’s Trading:

Stocks closed moderately lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 indices snapping a four-session winning streak. A report that showed job openings falling below the 10-million mark for the first time in about two years generated concerns about economic growth. The major averages showed listlessness in early trading, flitting in and out of the unchanged line, before moving decisively lower in late morning trading. After steadily declining through the morning, the averages consolidated around these lower levels for the rest of the session.

Industrials as well as energy and financial stocks paced the declines, while the offsetting impact came from utility and communication services stocks.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Tuesday Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -0.52% 12,126.33 S&P 500 Index -0.58% 4,100.60 Dow Industrials -0.59% 33,402.38

Analyst Color:

Mega-cap technology stocks have come to serve as something of a new safe haven, and March’s market distress certainly provided an opportunity in that regard, said Daniel Berkowitz, investment director at Prudent Management Associates.

He noted that technology stocks, and growth stocks more broadly, have experienced a strong run this year.

The strength also reflected declining yields, which have been a strong buoy for growth stocks, he added.

Futures Today

U.S. Futures' Performance On Wednesday Index Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.24% S&P 500 Futures -0.23% Dow Futures -0.18% R2K Futures -0.05%

In premarket trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF TrustSPY fell 0.10% to $408.26 and the Invesco QQQ TrustQQQ moved down 0.08% to $318.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The Mortgage Bankers Association is scheduled to release its weekly mortgage application volume data at 7 a.m. EDT. The previous week’s survey showed application volume rising 2.9% week-over-week on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended March 24. The increase came amid the decline in the 30-year fixed rate declining to 6.45%, the lowest in over a month.

ADP is scheduled to release its private payroll data on Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. EDT. The number is often considered a precursor to the BLS data released two days later, although typically the two numbers are not perfectly correlated. Private payroll growth may have slowed from 242,000 in February to 205,000 in March.

The Commerce Department will release its trade balance report for February at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Economists, on average, expect a widening in the trade deficit from $67.02 billion in January to $69 billion in February, as exports and imports are both expected to see month-over-month declines.

S&P Global’s service sector and composite purchasing managers’ indices for March are due at 9:45 a.m. EDT. Both indices are expected to remain unchanged at 53.8 and 53.3, respectively.

The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index will be released at 10 a.m. EDT. The non-manufacturing PMI is widely expected to decline from 55.1 in February to 54.5 in March, suggesting a continued but slower pace of expansion in the services sector.

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its weekly petroleum inventory report at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The Dallas Federal Reserve is due to release its personal consumption expenditure reading for February at 12:05 p.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Western Alliance Bancorp. WAL fell over 3.50% in premarket trading following the release of some metrics issued late Tuesday.

fell over 3.50% in premarket trading following the release of some metrics issued late Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. AI extended Tuesday’s losses incurred in reaction to a short report.

extended Tuesday’s losses incurred in reaction to a short report. Nvidia Corp. NVDA fell over 1% after the Chinese Commerce Ministry dialed up its Japanese counterpart regarding the restriction of 23 kinds of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

fell over 1% after the Chinese Commerce Ministry dialed up its Japanese counterpart regarding the restriction of 23 kinds of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ConAgra Brands, Inc. CAG and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. SCHN are among the notable companies reporting results on Wednesday.

Top Analysts’ Call

ConocoPhillips COP : Societe Generale upgrades from Sell to Hold

: Societe Generale upgrades from Sell to Hold Meta Platforms, Inc. META : Jefferies maintains Buy and ups price target from $225 to $250

: Jefferies maintains Buy and ups price target from $225 to $250 Zions Bancorp. ZION : Baird upgrades from Neutral to Outperform with a $60 price target

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

The crude oil rally has stalled, with a barrel of light-sweet grade crude oil trading down 0.22% at $80.53 in early European trading.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged up 0.03 percentage points to 3.367% on Wednesday.

The Asian markets closed Wednesday on a mixed note, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 average retreating sharply. The Indonesian, Malaysian and New Zealand markets recorded modest losses, with the latter reacting to a higher-than-expected rate hike announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

On the other hand, the Indian and South Korean markets advanced notably. The Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.

European stocks were seeing mixed sentiment in late-morning trading.

