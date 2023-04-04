$100 Invested In Oracle 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.87%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $253.21 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $209.26 today based on a price of $93.79 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.