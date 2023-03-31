Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; G Medical Innovations Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.69% to 33,086.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.01% to 12,134.43. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 4,082.51.

Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Real Estate Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.7% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN , up 14%, and Groupon, Inc. GRPN , up 20%.

, up 14%, and , up 20%. In trading on Friday, utilities rose by just 0.2%.

Top Headline

The personal consumption expenditure price index in rose by 5% year-over-year in February, the lowest since September 2021. The US core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, increased by 4.6% annually in February.

Equities Trading UP

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB shares shot up 76% to $5.80 after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter.

shares shot up 76% to $5.80 after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter. Shares of IonQ, Inc. IONQ got a boost, shooting 31% to $6.67 after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results.

got a boost, shooting 31% to $6.67 after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results. Inpixon INPX shares were also up, gaining 43% to $0.5274. Inpixon reported a 21% growth in revenue to $19.4 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

Equities Trading DOWN

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares dropped 45% to $0.9061. G Medical Innovations Holdings announced pricing of $9.6 million public offering of 12 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.80 per share.

shares dropped 45% to $0.9061. G Medical Innovations Holdings announced pricing of $9.6 million public offering of 12 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.80 per share. Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE were down 41% to $1.8899 after the company announced pricing for its $10.8 million underwritten public offering of common stock. Also, the company reported Q4 financial results.

were down 41% to $1.8899 after the company announced pricing for its $10.8 million underwritten public offering of common stock. Also, the company reported Q4 financial results. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB was down, falling 39% to $0.2060 on reports the company is ceasing operations for the foreseeable future and cutting nearly 90% of its workforce.

Also Check This Out: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That May Collapse

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $74.51 while gold traded down 0.2% at $1,993.10.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $24.125 on Friday while copper fell 0.3% to $4.0805.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.78%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.27% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.42%. The German DAX gained 0.83%, French CAC 40 rose 0.99% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.52%.

The consumer price inflation rate in the Eurozone fell to 6.9% year-over-year in March, while unemployment rate remained at a record low level of 6.6% in February. The annual inflation rate in Italy eased to 7.7% in March from 9.1% in the prior month. The unemployment rate in Germany rose to 5.6% in March.

Spain reported a current account surplus of €3.3 billion in January versus a year-ago deficit of €3.1 billion. Producer prices in the France’s domestic markets declined 0.9% month-over-month in February. France's inflation rate fell to 5.6% year-over-year in March. The Nationwide House Price Index in the UK fell by 3.1% year-over-year in March. UK’s economy grew by 0.6% from a year ago in the fourth quarter, versus a preliminary estimate of 0.4% growth.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.93%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 0.45% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.36%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.78%.

China's current account surplus increased to $401.9 billion in 2022, up 14% from 2021. Infrastructure output in India rose 6% year-over-year in February. Retail sales in Hong Kong jumped 29.6% year-over-year in February. Japan's housing fell by 0.3% year-over-year in February.

Economics

The personal consumption expenditure price index in rose by 5% year-over-year in February, the lowest since September 2021. The US core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, increased by 4.6% annually in February.

Personal income in the US increased by 0.3% from a month ago in February versus a 0.6% rise in January.

Personal spending increased by 0.2% from a month ago in February.

The Chicago Business Barometer rose to 43.80 points in March from 43.60 points in the previous month.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment was revised lower to 62 in March versus a preliminary reading of 67.

Now Read This: Over $40M Bet On 89bio? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 106,206,050 cases with around 1,154,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,715,780 cases and 530,860 deaths, while France reported over 39,782,580 COVID-19 cases with 165,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 683,873,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,830,880 deaths.