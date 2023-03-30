ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Electronic Arts, Manchester United And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 30, 2023 4:03 AM | 1 min read
Electronic Arts, Manchester United And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Manchester United plc MANU to post a quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $176.80 million before the opening bell. Manchester United shares rose 0.8% to $22.57 in after-hours trading.
  • RH RH reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company also said it sees 2023 revenues of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion, versus estimates of $3.6 billion. RH shares dropped 5.4% to $232.48 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Neogen Corporation NEOG to have earned $0.02 per share on revenue of $218.86 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Neogen shares rose 7.4% to $19.85 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Electronic Arts Inc. EA announced plans to lay off 6 % of its workforce. The company’s CEO Andrew Wilson also said that we are "moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy." Electronic Arts shares slipped 0.1% to $119.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited BB to post a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $158.65 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares rose 0.5% to $4.00 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Pinterest, Hershey And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved