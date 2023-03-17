Purple Innovation Q4 Bottom-Line Miss Street View Hit By Changing Demand, Inflationary Pressure

by

Purple Innovation Inc PRPL reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 22.2% year-on-year to $145.12 million, beating the consensus of $144.2 million.

reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 22.2% year-on-year to $145.12 million, beating the consensus of $144.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to changing demand for home related products, inflationary pressure on discretionary consumer spending and an intentional reduction in advertising spend which was down 77.7% compared with a year ago.

decrease was primarily due to changing demand for home related products, inflationary pressure on discretionary consumer spending and an intentional reduction in advertising spend which was down 77.7% compared with a year ago. Wholesale revenue increased 0.3% Y/Y, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenue decreased 34.5%.

Gross profit fell 21.6% to $50.7 million, with gross profit margin expanding 30 basis points to 35%.

Operating loss narrowed to $(11.1) million from $(31.1) million last year.

Operating expenses fell 35.4% Y/Y to $61.9 million. Operating expenses were 42.6% of net revenue, versus 51.4% in the prior year.

EBITDA was $156.3 million compared to $(20) million last year. Adjusted EBITDA was breakeven versus $(23.4) million a year ago.

Adjusted EPS was $(0.10), missing the Street view of $(0.06).

The company held $41.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Inventories at December end were $73.2 million, a decrease of 25.8% Y/Y.

Outlook : Purple Innovation sees Q1 sales of $105 million versus the consensus of $137.13 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $(9.5) million.

: Purple Innovation sees Q1 sales of $105 million versus the consensus of $137.13 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $(9.5) million. PRPL sees FY23 revenue of $590 million - $615 million against the consensus of $589.37 million. It expects FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $13 million - $17 million.

Price Action: PRPL shares closed higher by 1.54% at $3.30 on Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.