Thor Industries Inc THO reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 39.4% year-on-year to $2.35 billion, missing the consensus of $2.49 billion.

Net sales from the North American Towable RVs fell 58.2% Y/Y, North American Motorized RVs declined 24.4%, and European RVs decreased 10.6%.

EPS of $0.50 missed the analyst consensus of $1.01.

Gross profit margin decreased 530 basis points Y/Y to 12.1%. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 21.9% Y/Y to $208.7 million.

As of Jan. 31, 2023, the inventories amounted to $1.9 billion. The company held $281.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 31, 2023.

"While near-term demand will continue to be influenced by macroeconomic conditions, we believe the recent softening in demand to be temporary," said CEO Bob Martin,

Outlook : Thor cuts FY23 sales outlook from $11.5 billion - $12.5 billion to $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion.

Thor cuts FY23 EPS guidance from $7.40 - $8.70 to $5.50 - $6.50.

The company's revised outlook anticipates that higher interest rates, elevated prices, and a full North American dealer inventory will result in slower product pull-through for the balance of the fiscal year.

Price Action: THO shares traded lower by 9.27% at $84.00 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

