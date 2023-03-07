Thor Industries, Dick's Sporting Goods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. THO to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares rose 1.3% to $93.79 in after-hours trading.

Nutanix Inc NTNX reported preliminary second-quarter results and issued guidance for the third quarter. The company reported preliminary Q2 revenue of $486.5 million versus estimates of $464.96 million. It sees Q3 revenue to be between $430 million and $440 million versus estimates of $425 million. Nutanix shares dropped 5.5% to $27.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS to have earned $2.88 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dick's Sporting shares fell 0.1% to $132.00 in after-hours trading.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD priced an offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of around $99.1 million. Goldman Sachs BDC shares dropped 4.8% to $15.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares fell 0.7% to $211.72 in after-hours trading.

