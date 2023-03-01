Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Innovative Ind Props 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Innovative Ind Props IIPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.59%. Currently, Innovative Ind Props has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In IIPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IIPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,240.60 today based on a price of $84.45 for IIPR at the time of writing.

Innovative Ind Props's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

