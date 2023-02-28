These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Workday Following Q4 Results

Workday Inc WDAY reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but said it expects the environment to remain uncertain in the near term.
Workday reported quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. The company's top-line results came in above average analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat estimates of 91 cents per share.
Workday shares fell 1.6% to $181.90 in pre-market trading.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Workday following the release of results.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on Workday from $ $184 to $215. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating.
- Barclays cut the price target on Workday from $ $220 to $216. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating.
- Citigroup increased the price target on Workday from $185 to $203. Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Neutral rating.
- Baird cut the price target on Workday from $223 to $220. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained the stock with an Outperform.
- Mizuho boosted the price target on Workday from $200 to $225. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Buy rating.
- Stifel raised the price target on Workday from $185 to $210. Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Workday from $220 to $230. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained the stock with an Overweight rating.
- Canaccord Genuity increased the price target on Workday from $200 to $210. Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained the stock with a Buy rating.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Workday from $225 to $230. Cowen & Co. analyst J. Derrick Wood maintained the stock with an Outperform rating.
