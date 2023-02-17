$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,700 Today

Fiserv FISV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.23%. Currently, Fiserv has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In FISV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FISV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,720.66 today based on a price of $115.38 for FISV at the time of writing.

Fiserv's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

