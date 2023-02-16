Pool Corp Clocks 6% Sales Growth In Q4; Notes Margin Pressure

by

Pool Corp POOL reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.09 billion, missing the consensus of $1.15 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.09 billion, missing the consensus of $1.15 billion. Base business net sales increased 1%. Net sales benefited 8% from inflationary product cost increases versus 10% last year.

Gross profit decreased 2% Y/Y to $315.7 million, while gross margin contracted 230 basis points Y/Y to 28.8%.

EPS was $1.82 versus $2.65 a year ago, while adjusted EPS was $1.79 against $2.30 prior year.

Selling and administrative expenses rose 7.2% Y/Y to $208.4 million.

Operating margin contracted 250 basis points to 9.8%, and the operating income for the quarter fell 16% to $107.3 million.

Cash and equivalents totaled $45.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year grew to $484.8 million from $313.49 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $1.07 billion, an increase of 23.4% Y/Y.

Outlook : Pool sees FY23 2023 EPS of $16.03 - $17.03, including an estimated $0.03 tax benefit. It sees Adjusted EPS of $16.00-$17.00.

: Pool sees FY23 2023 EPS of $16.03 - $17.03, including an estimated $0.03 tax benefit. It sees Adjusted EPS of $16.00-$17.00. Price Action: POOL shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $392.33 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceGeneral