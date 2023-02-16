ñol


Autohome Clocks 12% Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On Dividend Policy

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 5:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Autohome Inc ATHM reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11.8% year-on-year to $274.5 million, missing the consensus of $280.1 million.
  • In December, the mobile daily active users increased by 16.1% Y/Y. 
  • Segments: Online Marketplace and others revenues declined 8.6% Y/Y to $71.9 million, primarily attributable to automakers' decreased spending on data products.
  • Leads generation services revenues rose 1.1% Y/Y to $114.1 million.
  • Media services revenues grew 63.7% Y/Y to $88.5 million, primarily attributable to the increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser.
  • Margin: The adjusted net margin expanded 760 bps to 35.3%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.78 beat the consensus of $0.71.
  • Autohome held $3.0 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Quan Long, Chair and CEO, stated, "We are very proud of Autohome's resilient performance throughout the year. In particular, we achieved significant progress in two key areas - content ecosystem construction and exploration of new initiatives."
  • Dividend: Autohome's board approved a fixed amount of at least RMB500.0 million annual cash dividend between 2022 - 2026.
  • Price Action: ATHM shares closed higher by 3.58% at $36.48 on Wednesday.

