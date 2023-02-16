Autohome Clocks 12% Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On Dividend Policy

by

Autohome Inc ATHM reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11.8% year-on-year to $274.5 million, missing the consensus of $280.1 million.

In December, the mobile daily active users increased by 16.1% Y/Y.

Segments: Online Marketplace and others revenues declined 8.6% Y/Y to $71.9 million, primarily attributable to automakers' decreased spending on data products.

Leads generation services revenues rose 1.1% Y/Y to $114.1 million.

Media services revenues grew 63.7% Y/Y to $88.5 million, primarily attributable to the increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser.

Margin: The adjusted net margin expanded 760 bps to 35.3%.

The adjusted net margin expanded 760 bps to 35.3%. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.78 beat the consensus of $0.71.

Autohome held $3.0 billion in cash and equivalents.

Quan Long, Chair and CEO, stated, "We are very proud of Autohome's resilient performance throughout the year. In particular, we achieved significant progress in two key areas - content ecosystem construction and exploration of new initiatives."

Dividend: Autohome's board approved a fixed amount of at least RMB500.0 million annual cash dividend between 2022 - 2026.

Autohome's board approved a fixed amount of at least RMB500.0 million annual cash dividend between 2022 - 2026. Price Action: ATHM shares closed higher by 3.58% at $36.48 on Wednesday.

