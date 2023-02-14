InMode's Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Issues Mixed FY23 Guidance

by

has reported Q4 sales of $133.6 million, +21% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $129.14 million. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.78, surpassing the consensus of $0.67.

The company recorded quarterly revenues from consumables and services of $17.1 million, an increase of 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are happy to report another record revenue year and continuously high profitable growth as we scale globally and reach a yearly revenue run rate nearing $500 million," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman & CEO.

"We also experienced a significant increase in our consumable sales, having sold over 230,000 consumables in the fourth quarter," said Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

The gross margin was 85%, with the operating margin down from 51% in Q4 FY21 to 50%.

InMode forecasts FY23 adjusted EPS of $2.58-$2.60 vs. $2.64 estimate, with revenues expected to be $525-$530 million compared to the consensus of $522.72 million. Price Action: INMD shares are up 8.044% at $36.67 on the last check Tuesday.

