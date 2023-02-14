ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Coca-Cola, Marriott International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 3:15 AM | 1 min read
Coca-Cola, Marriott International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Company KO to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.7% to $61.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Avis Budget shares climbed 4.1% to $229.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Marriott International, Inc. MAR to have earned $1.89 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Marriott shares gained 0.3% to $174.88 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Arista Networks, Inc. ANET reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast. Arista Networks shares gained 1.1% to $137.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. ABNB to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion after the closing bell. Airbnb shares gained 0.2% to $116.60 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: $1M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved