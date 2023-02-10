If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,900 Today

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.72%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In GME: If an investor had bought $1000 of GME stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,886.08 today based on a price of $19.30 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

