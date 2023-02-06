Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion.

(NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y.

Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56.

Sales in North America increased by 25% and international decreased by 1%, as strong demand across all global markets was offset by a market slowdown in China, and Russia, where it indefinitely suspended operations.

Engine $2.6 billion (+9% Y/Y), Distribution $2.3 billion (+13% Y/Y), Components $3.1 billion (13% Y/Y), Power Systems $1.3 billion (+22% Y/Y), and New Power $75 million (+79% Y/Y). Cummins generated an operating cash flow of $817 million, compared to $732 million a year ago.

The EBITDA margin expanded by 210 bps to 14.2%.

said. "We expect revenue growth and margin expansion in our core business and strong growth in our New Power segment in 2023." FY23 Outlook: Cummins expects revenue growth of 12% - 17%.

Cummins expects revenue growth of 12% - 17%. Price Action: CMI shares are trading lower by 1.4% at $252.70 at the last check Monday.

