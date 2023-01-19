Here's How Much $1000 Invested In TG Therapeutics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TG Therapeutics TGTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.05%. Currently, TG Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In TGTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of TGTX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,245.95 today based on a price of $12.01 for TGTX at the time of writing.

TG Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

