US Stocks Edge Lower; Bank of America Profit Tops Views

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 13, 2023 10:15 AM | 4 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 50 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 34,141.19 while the NASDAQ fell 0.40% to 10,956.69. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,965.34.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Health care shares gained by 0.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX, up 45%, and Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA, up 7%.


In trading on Friday, financials shares fell by 1%.


Top Headline


Bank of America Corporation BAC reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.


Bank of America posted quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, topping market estimates of $0.77 per share. The bank’s quarterly sales came in at $24.50 billion, versus expectations of $24.33 billion.


Equities Trading UP

 

  • MGO Global Inc. MGOL shares shot up 55% to $7.74. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO at $5 per share.
  • Shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA got a boost, shooting 39% to $3.58.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM shares were also up, gaining 38% to $6.56.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares tumbled 22% to $2.37. BigBear.Ai shares jumped 260% on Thursday after the company announced it has been awarded a multiple award $900 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force..
  • Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT were down 22% to $2.1814.
  • MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited. MMV was down, falling 14% to $2.96. MultiMetaVerse recently announced a letter of intent to acquire a majority equity stake in Taomee.

 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $78.89 while gold traded up 0.7% at $1,911.10.


Silver traded up 0.6% to $24.150 on Friday while copper fell 0.3% to $4.1830.

 



Euro zone


European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.7% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.7%. The German DAX climbed 0.3%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.1%.


The Eurozone’s trade deficit widened to EUR 11.7 billion in November, from EUR 3.9 billion in the year-ago period. Industrial production in the Eurozone surged 1% month-over-month in November. Industrial production in the UK declined by 0.2% from a month ago in November, while the country posted a trade deficit of GBP 1.8 billion in November. The British economy grew by 0.1% in November from the previous month.


German economy expanded by 1.9% in 2022, slowing from a 2.6% growth in 2021, while industrial production in Italy declined by 0.3% from a month ago in November. Spanish consumer price inflation was revised lower to 5.7% year-over-year in December, while annual inflation rate in France came in at 5.9% in December.

 

 

Asia Pacific Markets


Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.04%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 1.01%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.25%.


Chinese trade surplus fell to $78.01 billion in December compared to a revised $93.21 billion in the same month of the previous year.

 

Economics

 

  • Prices for US imports climbed 0.4% from a month ago in December, while export prices declined by 2.6% from a month earlier.
  • The University of Michigan consumer sentiment climbed to 64.6 in January from 59.7 in December.

 

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 103,426,740 cases with around 1,124,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,681,880 cases and 530,720 deaths, while France reported over 39,435,930 COVID-19 cases with 163,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 670,547,280 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,724,860 deaths.

