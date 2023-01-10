ñol

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 10, 2023 9:02 AM | 1 min read

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.29%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion.

Buying $100 In LMT: If an investor had bought $100 of LMT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $430.87 today based on a price of $458.96 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

