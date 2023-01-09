ñol

Macy's, Acuity Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 9, 2023 4:29 AM | 1 min read
Macy's, Acuity Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $958.92 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares slipped 0.1% to $169.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Macy's Inc M said it sees sales to come in at the low end to mid-point of its earlier issued projected range of $8.16 billion to $8.40 billion. The company, however, maintained its adjusted earnings view of $1.47 to $1.67 per share. Macy's shares dropped 3.8% to $21.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Company CMC to have earned $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares dropped 1.6% to $49.79 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC reported the FDA acceptance Of supplemental Biologics License Application for DAXXIFY for injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia. Revance shares gained 4.5% to $20.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares slipped 0.1% to $62.56 in after-hours trading.

