Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Walmart Stock In The Last 15 Years

Walmart WMT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.64%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $386.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,984.50 today based on a price of $143.50 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.