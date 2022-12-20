$1000 Invested In Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.47%. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In MDGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of MDGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,485.32 today based on a price of $234.83 for MDGL at the time of writing.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.