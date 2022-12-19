Monday's Market Minute: All Eyes on Earnings and Economic Data

Let’s take a market minute to discuss what you should be dialed in on ahead of a busy week. After last week’s hawkish tone from central bankers, stocks closed lower for the second week in a row as concerns related to recession grew. Last week, the President of the ECB said they will need to raise rates “significantly” to cool inflation, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell was clear about how here in the U.S. we can expect rates to remain higher for longer.

In terms of data due out this week, we have the Housing Market Index this morning to kick off a busy week full of housing data. Tuesday, we get a look at the Starts and Permits. Wednesday, we see Existing Home Sales, and Consumer Confidence. Thursday, we have the final revision to 3Q GDP, Jobless Claims, and Leading Indicators. We close the week out on Friday with Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income and Spending, New Home Sales, and Consumer Sentiment.

In terms of companies reporting quarterly results, we have Nike NKE, FedEx FDX, Micron MU, and Carnival Cruise CCL, to name a few.

Keep an eye on the S&P 500 into the end of the year: it’s hovering around the middle of the range we’ve been in since the August highs up around 4,300 and above the October low around 3,500. The market seems comfortable at and around 3,900 – which should be looked at as a pivotal area into the new year. If we get further weakness, we target the lows from this fall; a bid from this level opens the door for retest of the summer high.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.