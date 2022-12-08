ñol

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Gilead Sciences Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 8, 2022 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Gilead Sciences GILD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.5%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion.

Buying $100 In GILD: If an investor had bought $100 of GILD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $387.23 today based on a price of $89.47 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

