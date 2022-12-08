If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $19,000 Today

Deere DE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.81%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In DE: If an investor had bought $1000 of DE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $18,928.16 today based on a price of $441.31 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.