Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Tech Industries Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Global Tech Industries Gr GTII has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 113.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 122.3%. Currently, Global Tech Industries Gr has a market capitalization of $591.66 million.

Buying $1000 In GTII: If an investor had bought $1000 of GTII stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $53,125.80 today based on a price of $2.28 for GTII at the time of writing.

Global Tech Industries Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.