Lowe's, Target And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $23.13 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares gained 0.1% to $209.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $26.38 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.3% to $178.50 in after-hours trading.
- Advance Auto Parts Inc APP reported downbeat earnings results for its third quarter and cut full-year forecast. Advance Auto Parts shares tumbled 11.1% to $163.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion. NVIDIA shares fell 0.9% to $165.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $13.31 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares fell 0.4% to $44.71 in the after-hours trading session.
