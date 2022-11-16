Lowe's, Target And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Analysts are expecting Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $26.38 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.3% to $178.50 in after-hours trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc APP reported downbeat earnings results for its third quarter and cut full-year forecast. Advance Auto Parts shares tumbled 11.1% to $163.50 in the after-hours trading session.

