If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $400 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2022 4:35 PM | 1 min read
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $400 Today

Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.62%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion.

Buying $100 In PH: If an investor had bought $100 of PH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $387.73 today based on a price of $303.50 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends