What's Happening With Meta Materials Stock?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
November 9, 2022 5:49 PM | 1 min read
What's Happening With Meta Materials Stock?

Meta Materials Inc MMAT shares are trading lower by 1.08% to $1.38 during Wednesday's after-hours session after the stock had fallen some 10.90% to $1.39 in the regular session. The stock is trading marginally lower Wednesday evening after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

What Happened?

Meta Materials reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 5 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $2.46 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.62 million by 32%. This sales figure is however a 329% increase over sales of $572,610 in the same period last year.

See Also: What's Going On With Ford Shares

Meta Materials highlighted, as of September 30, 2022, the company's cash and equivalents totaled approximately $32.2 million, including about $400,000 million in restricted cash. The company has no debt, except for approximately $2.9 million in various interest-free, unsecured loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency).

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MMAT has a 52-week high of $5.42 and a 52-week low of $0.63.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapAfter-Hours CenterMoversTrading Ideas