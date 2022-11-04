Starbucks To $105? These Analysts Boost Price Targets On The Coffee Chain After Q4 Results

Starbucks Corporation SBUX postedAlso check this out: upbeat results for its fourth quarter. on Thursday.

Starbucks reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.41 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $8.31 billion. The company reported earnings per share of 81 cents in the fourth quarter, beating a Street estimate of 72 cents per share.

Starbucks shares gained 6% to $89.72 in pre-market trading.

