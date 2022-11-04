ñol

Starbucks To $105? These Analysts Boost Price Targets On The Coffee Chain After Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 4, 2022 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Starbucks To $105? These Analysts Boost Price Targets On The Coffee Chain After Q4 Results

Starbucks Corporation SBUX postedAlso check this out: upbeat results for its fourth quarter. on Thursday.

Starbucks reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.41 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $8.31 billion. The company reported earnings per share of 81 cents in the fourth quarter, beating a Street estimate of 72 cents per share.

Starbucks shares gained 6% to $89.72 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Starbucks after the company released quarterly results.

  • Wedbush raised price target on Starbucks from $92 to $96. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating on the stock.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Starbucks price target from $103 to $105. Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Citigroup increased Starbucks price target from $90 to $93. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained the stock with a Neutral.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas