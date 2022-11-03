ñol

Royal Caribbean Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat Aided By Strong Close-In Demand

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 12:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $2.99 billion, beating the consensus of $2.97 billion. The company reported $456.96 million in revenue in 3Q21.
  • Passenger ticket revenues rose to $2.02 billion versus $280.2 million last year.
  • Total cruise operating expenses were $1.96 billion versus $813.7 million a year ago.
  • The occupancy rate in Q3 was 96.3% versus 36.4% last year.
  • Royal Caribbean held $1.57 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • The Group's customer deposit balance was $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2022.
  • The operating income for Q3 was $298.5 million, with an operating margin of 10%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the analyst consensus of $0.19.
  • "Last quarter's better than expected performance was a result of the continued robust demand environment and strong execution by our teams," said CEO Jason Liberty.
  • Outlook: Royal Caribbean expects to incur $0.3 billion in capital expenditure for Q4 FY22.
  • For Q4, based on current currency exchange rates, fuel rates, and interest rates, the company expects to generate total revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $350 - $400 million, and Adjusted Loss per Share of ($1.30) – ($1.50).
  • The Group also introduced the Trifecta Program, a new three-year initiative to drive superior performance.
  • Price Action: RCL shares are trading higher by 4.93% at $52.11 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

