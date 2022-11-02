AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Insights

AudioCodes AUDC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 03:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AudioCodes missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $6.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.36 0.39 0.39 EPS Actual 0.34 0.33 0.39 0.38 Revenue Estimate 68.33M 66.29M 65.50M 62.46M Revenue Actual 68.36M 66.36M 66.10M 63.41M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.