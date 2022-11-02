AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Insights

AudioCodes AUDC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 03:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AudioCodes missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $6.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.36
|0.39
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.33
|0.39
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|68.33M
|66.29M
|65.50M
|62.46M
|Revenue Actual
|68.36M
|66.36M
|66.10M
|63.41M
To track all earnings releases for AudioCodes visit their earnings calendar here.
